Imo elders slam Mbaka’s prophecies as ‘contemptuous’

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have taken umbrage at the New Year prophecy of controversial Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Mbaka had in his New Year message predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor in 2020.

In a statement after its meeting in Owerri, the elders described the pronouncement as very sad and contempt of the Supreme Court.

In the statement signed by elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the elders insisted that Ihedioha duly won the 2019 governorship election in Imo State because the people of the state desperately wanted a change.

They said since Ihedioha assumed office, very noticeable transformation had taken place in all aspects of life of the people of the state.

They said following regular appraisal of the activities of Ihedioha’s administration, traditional rulers, various political party leaders in APC, APGA and others, religious leaders amongst others have been impressed with the achievements of the governor in various sectors of the economy.

“INEC in honesty and transparency in pursuit of its duty as the electoral arbiter, declared Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of PDP the winner.

“Emeka Ihedioha scored the highest number of votes and fulfilled all the other constitutional requirements.

“This decision was received with very loud ovation by Imo people who desperately needed to have a new beginning.

“Since then, Ihedioha has assumed office and very noticeable to has taken place in all aspects of life of Imo people

“The activities of Emeka Ihedioha has been appraised on regular basis and endorsed by a council of elders.

“These leaders were impressed with the achievements of Emeka Ihedioha’s administration in the area of of road maintenance, water supply, security, payment of salaries and pensions to retirees”, the statement explained.

The elders maintained that while the PDP believed in the rule of law and the legitimate right of every citizen to seek redress in the Court of law at any level, they would not prejudge the verdict of the Supreme Court in the pending election petition.

“We have absolute confidence in the Supreme Court to uphold justice.

“We will therefore not take the lawless part of declaring any party as winner rather as law abiding citizens, we will abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

The elders therefore appealed to people of the state and all who worked hard to effect the change that brought Ihedioha to power to remain calm and wait on the God and the verdict of the Supreme Court.