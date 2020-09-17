IMN slams Pete Edochie over portrayal of Shiites in new movie

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has slammed Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, for allegedly portraying Shiites as terrorists in a movie.

Earlier this week, Edochie had cried out saying that his life is being threatened by IMN members because of his role in a movie which is yet to be released.

“I don’t understand what the IMN is driving at. The film we shot is not even out, it has not been edited, the production is not complete” Edochie said in the interview released by Sahara Reporters.

In reaction, the IMN through its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said that Edochie’s explanation was “inexplicable, his reasons flawed and his excuses unimpressive, irrational, and at best absurd”.

The statement reads: “The petition written by the IMN to the Inspector General of Police and the Film’s Censors Board doesn’t threaten anyone’s life. Issuing of threats has never been in our character,” the statement read.

“Pete Edochie should be honourable enough to accept that he allowed himself to be used to further vilify victims of one of the worst state-sponsored massacres of its citizens. He could still redeem his name as other actors in the ill-fated film are doing.

“If Edochie has any character as he claims, he would not have accepted to act any role in a film that seems to change the narrative and distort history based on a book distorting facts! If he had any integrity, he would not have accepted to appear in a movie tarnishing the image of an oppressed personality like Sheikh Zakzaky and still think he did nothing wrong because the Sheikh was not mentioned by name.

“Any serious artist worth the name must, first of all, undertake some kind of serious research to get the facts of any script brought to him right.

“Had he been bold enough to cross-check, he would have realized that genocide took place in Zaria in 2015 where over a thousand Nigerian lives were wasted by the sponsors of the film.

“He would have come across the very many attempts by the perpetrators to hide these heinous crimes, firstly by the burial of their victims in mass graves, an internationally recognized crime…

“He would have realized the matter is currently a subject of investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The script before him is a continuation of that desperate attempt to distort facts.”

