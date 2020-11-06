Immigration gives reasons for seizing passports of #EndSARS protesters

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Immigration gives reasons for seizing passports of #EndSARS protesters

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has the powers to restrict movement as a border management agency in the country.

Mr Sunday James, the officer in charge of Press and Public Relations Unit of the service, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to James, rumours are making the rounds about restriction of movements in some part of the country especially at the border posts, adding that this has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protest.

“As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment,” James said.

The NIS spokesman appealed to Nigerians to maintain law and order at all times.

,

Related Posts

US Election will encourage rigging worldwide – Poju Oyemade

November 6, 2020

‘They’re brainwashed’ – Meek slams Nigerians campaigning for Trump

November 5, 2020

Disappearance of male organs: Gov Ortom visits scene

November 5, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply