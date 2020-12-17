Immigration blacklists #EndSars protester

A caterer, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, has taken to the social media to reveal how the Nigeria Immigration Service denied her a passport on Wednesday.

Odeseye, who provided food to protesters and helped in sourcing funds for a wounded protester, said she was informed that she had been blacklisted while trying to renew her passport at the Lagos Immigration office.

She tweeted,

“First, it was the Central Bank locking up all my bank accounts, now it is Nigerian immigration not issuing my passport at Alausa! To what end, Nigeria? To what end? I applied for a re-issue at Alausa, captured some days ago and asked to come to pick today then I’m told that I have been blacklisted?”

According to The Punch, attempts to speak with the spokesman for the NIS, Sunday James, proved abortive as he did not respond to a phone call.

However, a top immigration officer, who confirmed the development, told the newspaper that they were acting based on orders from above.

“We have asked her to see the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of passports at the head office in Abuja. We are only acting on instruction,” she said.

In October, the CBN had asked banks to freeze accounts of some persons involved in controlling #EndSARS funds on allegations of terrorism.

The charge was widely condemned by civil society groups.

