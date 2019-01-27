Iman Shumpert is back on Instagram with another explanation.

The recent drama started after his wife Teyana Taylor shared a photo of herself and Draya Michele with a fun caption. “When the hottest girl in school let’s quiet nerdy trade take her to prom,” said Taylor.

And while many people had kind things to say, her husband Shumpert hopped on the post to accuse her of being “bogus” and “corny.” Taylor easily dismissed him with a: “U big mad big fella.”

Now, Shumpert has apologised, saying that he acted up because he actually misses his wife.

“I was just having a moment in my feelings tripping about things that normally wouldn’t bother me. Simply just missing my wife and should have never taken to social media to express that,” he said.

And this comes mere days after the whole drama that he got another woman pregnant surfaced. (Read that here, if you missed it).

See his post below: