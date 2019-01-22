Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Shut Down Rumours that He Fathered a Baby With a Woman

Iman Shumpert has taken to his social media to deny the rumours making rounds that got another woman pregnant, a woman he and his wife Teyana Taylor allegedly had a threesome with.

It all started after Iman hopped on Alby Reyes’s Instagram post, after she had promoted his music, and left a heart eyes emoji as a comment on a post of a baby picture. Allegedly, he had had a threesome with this woman, and people took his comment as proof that Alby is pregnant with Iman’s baby.

And Teyana deleted her Instagram, fueling the speculation.

However, Teyana, who had always spoken about their kinky lifestyle, now says that the rumour is false.

Tweeting, she said, “1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @ defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him End of story.”

And Iman has also denied the rumours, has threatened to sue the blogs who started the rumour, and had some terse words for those who are quick to jump on any negative news about his family.

See his response below: