Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary

It’s been four years since Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor secretly tied the knot wearing matching burgundy leather jackets and they couldn’t be happier.

Two daughters later, the pair who are more in love now than when they started out, took to Instagram to celebrate their love and milestone.

Posting a picture of himself and his Mrs, Iman Shumpert wrote;

“4 years and 2 kids later…and I cherish pictures and moments like this more than ever. It’s I. These moments that I think it’s over when we into it cuz idk how to we could ever be mad at each other.

“But I love your dirty drawers tbh so jus gimme the real whether it hurts me or not and I’ll see ya for year 5 mama I promise. Happy anniversary to my love.

