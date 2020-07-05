Imam of Peace trolls Buhari, calls him ‘Hushpuppi senior’

Maverick Islamic cleric, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace’, has resumed his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari, callimg him ‘Hushpuppi Senior’ on Twitter.

According to the globally renowned Imam, there is no difference between the disgraced social media star and alleged fraudster, Ramon Abass, a.k.a Hushpuppi and President Buhari as both play the same role but reside in different countries.

He said this sharing a picture of Buhari and Hushpuppinon Twitter with the caption;

“Hushpuppi Senior and Hushpuppi Junior”

The Imam has always accused Buhari of bad governance and being a disservice to the Nigerian people.

He once described the president as the ‘dumbest Nigerian’, saying the country deseved better leadership.

