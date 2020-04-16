I’m yet to recover from Coronavirus – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says he has not recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease that he came down with.

The governor stated this after chairing the Kaduna State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, El-Rufai warned against being misled about his coronavirus status, saying he intended to make an announcement whenever he recovers from the virus.

He said, “Earlier Wednesday 10 am-2 pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet and (I) will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it.”

El-Rufai, who tested positive for the virus on March 28, says he remained positive after spending more than two weeks in isolation.

Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the deputy governor, has piloted the affairs of the state in his stead.