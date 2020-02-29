‘I’m safe and sound’ – Jackie Chan dismisses Coronavirus rumours

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on ‘I’m safe and sound’ – Jackie Chan dismisses Coronavirus rumours

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan has dismissed reports that he contracted the Novel Coronavirus after he was allegedly exposed dining in a hotel located in of the red zones in Hong Kong.

Netizens had asked why the dinner participants were not wearing face masks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong.

A netizen then claimed in an online forum that 60 people, including Chan, had been quarantined as there were four cases of coronavirus at the hotel they were dining at.

Chan refuted the rumours swiftly as he wrote on his social media accounts:

“First, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern.

“I’m very healthy and safe and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming.

I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!”

,

Related Posts

3 teachers axed over sexual molestation in Ekiti

February 29, 2020

One killed, several injured as Ijaw youths convention gets bloody

February 29, 2020
Police

4 corpses found in kidnappers’ den

February 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *