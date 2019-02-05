‘I’m Only Seeking a Second Term, Not Third Like Others’ – Buhari Lays into Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is only seeking a second term — not a third term like others, in a veiled dig at former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking in the Ondo state capital, Akure, on Tuesday, the president aimed jibes at the former president, without mentioning his name.

“We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one, and after that, the constitution doesn’t permit anymore,” Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the president on digital communications, quoted him to have said.

“There are some who tried looking for more but they did not succeed. We should learn from their mistakes.”

Former President Obasanjo in 2006/07 attempted ruling for a third term, after occupying the office of the president for the two terms permitted by the constitution.

A bill was sponsored at the national assembly to extend term limits by another four years, but the lawmakers, who were said to have been offered bribes, could not ratify it.

Obasanjo, who supported Buhari in 2015, has since turned against him and is now backing Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party for the presidency.

