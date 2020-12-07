‘I’m only interested in smashing your face in’ – Fury hits back at Joshua

The heavyweight division is heating up as two-time world champion, Tyson Fury revealed his desire to smash Anthony Joshua’s face.

This comes after Joshua aimed a dig at Fury by offering to become his new manager in order to turn him into a ‘superstar’.

Joshua had told Daily Mail during the week that “I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career.”

Reacting to the offer on his verified Twitter account on Monday, Fury who clinched the WBC and Ring Magazine straps from Deontay Wilder during their rematch in February said that he is “not interested in being a superstar, or famous.”

Fury’s tweet read: “@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock.”

@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock ⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/4rq5QMoV5P — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 7, 2020

Joshua who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles will defend his throne against mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

