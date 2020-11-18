“I’m Nothing Like Khal Drogo. I’m Absolutely Terrified of My Wife”- Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is asolutely in love with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

The actor sat down with the folks at Men’s Health Magazine, where he talked about his career, exercising, his relationship with his wife, and more.

About how he tried to stay active in the past few months, the Aquaman star said he tried practicing yoga with his wife, Lisa Bonet. “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Momoa said in the interview. “I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic.”

He admitted that he previously attempted yoga back in 2011 while prepping for his role in Conan the Barbarian. Although he was still in great shape from the movie, Momoa remembers struggling through a yoga class. “I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’ ” he said.

Asked how he is able to keep his famous physique, he said, “It’s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging.”

He also spoke about how this past year has impacted him and his relationship with his family. He and Bonet share two kids together, 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (a.k.a. Wolf) and 13-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The actor is also a stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

“We’ve all gotten so much closer,” he said. “My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.” He also recalled scoring a date with Bonet when he was just 26 years old. Bonet was 38 at the time. “[I was] a mess. Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate,” he said. He said a lot more. Read it up here.

