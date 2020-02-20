I’m not underrated…industry is retarded – Brymo

Talented Nigerian singer/songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo has attacked critics and fans who claim he is an underrated artiste.

The ‘Ara’ singer, renowned for his unique style and deep lyrical content, was quite appalled by the statement made by critics and took to twitter to make this known.

He wrote: ‘I’m not underrated, it is industry media and influencers that are retarded..

See Tweet below:

Despite his lyrical depth and unique delivery, Brymo has not been able to stand strongly on his feet in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The former Choc City signee has drifted in and out of reckoning since bursting on the scene in the early 2010s, leaving many with the opinion that he is underrated.