“I’m Not Trying to Bring Anybody Down”- #BBNaija’s Lucy Addresses Her Comments About Erica

Lucy Edet has addressed the comments she made about Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica got disqualified from the reality TV show after her misconduct and fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon. Lucy was also evicted on the same for raking in the lowest votes, and as expected, she granted her post-house interview, in which he disparaged Erica over her relationship with Kiddwaya.

According to Lucy, Erica was no competition for Kiddwaya’s attention and would have lost out if another housemate, Nengi, had wanted him.

Lucy 🙆🙆😂 how can you say that to Erica😫 Lucy shouted!! have you met Nengi?! 😂😂 #BBNaijia #NengiStaysWinning pic.twitter.com/5BmUa4g4oK — favour chioma (@AubuikeF) September 9, 2020

As expected, this drew the ire of Erica’s fan base, the Elites, who have since taken to their social media to drag her for filth. Shortly, after, a voice note surfaced of Lucy, in which she apologised and said she never meant to pull Erica down.

Fear of Elites🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Elites I doff cap for you guys we are not on their level at all, you come for Erica we shred you into pieces 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #EricaChopOurMoney pic.twitter.com/s1JvNIKMeF — StarGirlErica⭐️⭐️🌟🌟🛡🛡 (@__temmii) September 9, 2020

Coincidentally, Lucy’s Instagram page, which had racked up more than 170, 000 followers has been hacked. See her tweets about it:

Please guys, the ig account has been hacked again, I'll just use here from now on, thanks a lot. #Lucination #Lucy — #Lucy (@LucianaEdet) September 9, 2020

It's amazing, the @lucianas_grill page on ig is down too… Please I am not on ig as it is. #Lucination.. https://t.co/XvHD5vqcHA — #Lucy (@LucianaEdet) September 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

