"I'm Not Trying to Bring Anybody Down"- #BBNaija's Lucy Addresses Her Comments About Erica

Lucy Edet has addressed the comments she made about Erica Nlewedim.

Lucy Edet has addressed the comments she made about Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica got disqualified from the reality TV show after her misconduct and fight with the show’s biggest contender, Laycon. Lucy was also evicted on the same for raking in the lowest votes, and as expected, she granted her post-house interview, in which he disparaged Erica over her relationship with Kiddwaya.

According to Lucy, Erica was no competition for Kiddwaya’s attention and would have lost out if another housemate, Nengi, had wanted him.

As expected, this drew the ire of Erica’s fan base, the Elites, who have since taken to their social media to drag her for filth. Shortly, after, a voice note surfaced of Lucy, in which she apologised and said she never meant to pull Erica down.

Coincidentally, Lucy’s Instagram page, which had racked up more than 170, 000 followers has been hacked. See her tweets about it:

