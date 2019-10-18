‘I’m not quitting APC’ – Obaseki replies Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reaffirmed that he has no plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

The governor spoke when he received members of the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), during a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City on Wednesday.

“If a handful of individuals start misbehaving and feel we will leave the party for them; they will be the ones to leave,” he said.

Obaseki described the APC as a party for the youths and the next generation, adding that his administration is focused on infrastructural and institutional reforms that would stand the test of time.

“This is a government of real change, which is concerned about youths and the future. This government has performed beyond people’s expectations and we are proud of the things we have done so far.”

Obaseki commended the GOSG for supporting his administration, urging members of the group to intensify their activities in the state and collaborate with other groups with the same ideology.

The governor urged the group to collaborate with the state government in the campaign to kick out thuggery in the state.

Obaseki’s reaffirmation comes days after Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, alleged that the governor was on the cusp of defecting from the ruling party.