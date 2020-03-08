I’m not one of those plotting to remove Oshiomhole – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has debunked claims that he is part of those plotting the removal of the embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Governor Bello who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, on Saturday said he will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of the party.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of APC.

“His interest has always been the peace and stability of the party.

“He is a true party man whose interest is the continued political relevance even beyond 2023,” he said.

This comes after report emerged that some governors and ministers are behind Oshiomhole’s ordeal.

Hugely unpopular within and outside the ruling party, Oshiomhole is battling for political survival amid mounting allegations of corruption and abuse of office.