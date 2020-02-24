‘I’m not on Facebook; I’m not dead’ – Chiwetalu Agu debunks death rumours

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has debunked reports on social media claiming he is sick and dead.

This comes after disturbing reports on social media last week that Agu was critically ill and in need of financial assistance, with some going as far as claiming he was dead.

The actor, famous for his heavy catch phrases, however, took to his Instagram page to debunk the reports.

He wrote:

“Good morning my people ❤️. Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying I am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY.

“I’m in a perfect good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK.

In another post he wrote:

“Yesterday I got over 500 calls from Friends Fans And Family who want to know if the stories that they read on Facebook was TRUE.

“I’M NOT ON FACEBOOK

“Now I don’t know who started this nonsense stories of them being DEAD NOT ME but one thing I know is that all the people that started this story and posted it on Facebook will DIE before me in the name Chukwu Okike Abiama. Iseeeeeeeeeee

“IF YOU SEE SUCH NONSENSE POST ON FACEBOOK PLEASE REPORT THE OWNER OF THE ACCOUNT.”

See his post in IG below…