‘I’m not going for third term’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the possibility for a third term in office saying he won’t be needing the votes of anybody in another election.

This comes amid speculations that Buhari may likely seek a third term in office at the end of his second term in 2023.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) gave credence to the speculation about two weeks ago when he accused Buhari of planning a third term agenda.

But speaking on Friday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Buhari said he has no intention to prolong his stay in office.

“I said you should read the Constitution because I am not going to make a mistake. Besides the age, I am not going to contest for third term because I will go by the Constitution. The Constitution says two-terms,” the president said.

“I’m going to be frank here because I won’t be needing anybody’s vote.”