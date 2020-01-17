‘I’m not afraid’ – Okorocha reacts to probe by Uzodinma

Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo state, on Thursday, said that he was not bothered by the probe order issued by the new Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The former governor stated this through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, adding that the new governor is not vindictive.

Okorocha, said that unlike the ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha, who declared war against him, Uzodinma had come to govern.

He said “Senator Rochas Okorocha is not worried by the probe order issued by the new governor of Imo state, senator Hope Uzodinma. Unlike the ousted governor, Emeka Ihedioha who set up 150 committees to fight senator Rochas Okorocha, the new governor has come to govern.

“We welcome the probe as long as it won’t be vindictive because the new governor has not come to victimize anybody. Senator Rochas Okorocha governed Imo well and had nothing to be afraid of.”

Okorocha’s statement comes hours after he and Governor Uzodinma reportedly buried the hatchet during a meeting of members of the All Progressives Congress in Owerri, the Imo State capital.