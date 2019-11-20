‘I’m not afraid of death’ – Obasanjo vows to continue speaking out

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo says not even the fear of death could stop him from raising his voice whenever there is a need to do so as an elder statesman.

Obasanjo disclosed this on Tuesday at a two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat, held at the Youth Development Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former president said God has favoured him to live long after serving as military head of state and as democratically-elected president of the country.

He said the youths across the African region needed mentorship by their leaders.

Addressing the youths, Obasanjo advised them to sacrifice themselves individually and collectively to make the African continent a great nation.

“I’m not afraid of death at my age, God has favoured me and I appreciate God’s blessings on me over these years,” he said.

”My concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa. My greatest concern is tomorrow and that tomorrow begins today.

“The world today is in crisis; I believed that youths need interaction from leaders and learning from them. I want to be inspired at the end of this programme.

“I want you to identify yourself and use your identity to achieve service to God and humanity.”

Obasanjo has been a fierce critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, blaming it for “incompetence and nepotism” that has stalled the country’s progress.

Despite backing Buhari in 2015, the former president called on Nigerians not to vote for him during the 2019 general elections, saying one “shouldn’t endorse failure”.