‘I’m not a Wizard’ – Ortom declares

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday described as ‘laughable’ trending speculation in the state that suggested that he was a wizard.

Ortom said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day Governor’s Retreat for Benue Government Appointees in Makurdi.

The governor, who said he became a child of God after becoming a born- again Christian in 1979, adding that the insinuations making around claiming he was head of wizards in Benue remained a “fallacy and laughable’’.

Ortom also said such suggestion was a misrepresentation of his Christian faith, adding that there was no reason for people to doubt his religious belief.

“I was surprised that at a burial some people even made attempt to stop me from quoting the Holy Bible during my speech.

“I heard some people saying Ortom is the leader of wizards in Benue but it is not true, I am a child of God.

“I became born again in 1979 and since then God has been grateful to me.

“I was at a burial somewhere and people accused me of using Bible to do witchcraft. They said I should not be allowed to quote the Bible that if I did the people will become speechless,” Ortom said.

He insisted that no human being made him governor as God alone anoints him Benue governor as far back as 1992, before perfecting His plan for him by fulfilling His prophecy in 2015.

Ortom said that but for God’s intervention he would have given up on his governorship in 2017 as a result of difficult administrative challenges.

He therefore urged the appointees to be steadfast, dedicated to their responsibilities and stay away from anything that would make anti-graft agencies come after them.