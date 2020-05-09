“I’m Just Living My Life”, Bolanle Ninalowo Speaks on Life at 40

Life they say begins at 40 and no one knows that better than Bolanle Ninalowo. The Nollywood actor who clocked the milestone on May 8, 2020 is definitely living his best life.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, ‘Makanaki’ as he’s popularly called stated;

“The plans for my life is what I’m living now. I didn’t create any problem in the world, so I’m just living my life. I’m not living according to any script.

The actor who has been with his wife and mother of his two children for about 16 years noted that this is the first birthday he’s spending with his family in ten years.

“What I always wanted for my 40th birthday was to be with my wife and kids because I had been living in Nigeria for 10 years without them.

“Because of my hustle and some other issues, I had to leave my family in the United States of America for a while, so this is the first time that I’m spending my birthday with them in 10 years”.

Bolanle Ninalowo, the Nollywood hunk who has many ladies drooling over his impeccable physique, admitted that has achieved a lot of his goals at 40.

“I feel blessed and highly fulfilled at this age and I’m looking forward to greater things that God has in store for me.

“I have achieved everything that I ever wanted in my life. I’m only waiting for my daughter and son to finish school and get married. I’m not talking about career or financial fulfillment; I’m just satisfied with everything God has done for me.”

