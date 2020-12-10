I’m good enough to be Super Eagles head coach, not assistant – Amuneke blasts NFF

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke has rejected Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) job offer as Super Eagles Assistant coach under Franco-German gaffer, Gernot Rohr.

Amuneke, who led the Nigeria U17 team to World cup victory in Chile 2015, queried the rationale behind the offer for him to work under anyone despite his high coaching pedigree, CompleteSports reports.

This comes after the former African footballer of the year rejected NFF’s Technical Director job which is now held by his former Super Eagles teammate, Austin Eguavoen.

“But why should I be an assistant coach to anyone with my pedigree? With what I’ve done in the game, both as a player and as a coach, I think it is normal for me to be going higher than descending to working under another coach,” Amuneke queried rather rhetorically.

“I don’t have any ambition or desire to work under any other coach either in Nigeria or elsewhere with my pedigree in the game,” the left footed winger who also played for Egyptian giants, Zamalek, during his illustrious career added.

“I did not apply to NFF to work as an assistant to Rohr and nobody, as at this moment, has approached me about the prospect of assisting Rohr in the Super Eagles.

Rohr has seen his position come under increased pressure following the Eagles pathetic display in the Afcon qualifier double-header against Sierra Leone.

The Eagles blew a 4-goal lead to draw 4-4 in Benin City before playing a goalless draw in Freetown four days later.

In the wake of the epileptic performance, Sports Minister Sunday Dare had called for managerial changes in order at actualize the full potentials of the side.

The NFF so far has kept faith with Rohr.

