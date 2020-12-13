‘I’m Going to Win Regardless’, BBN’s Vee Tells Trolls

It’s been three months since the end of the Big Brother Naija reality show, Lockdown edition and Vee Adeyele had it with trolls.

The BBN finalist and singer has stated that some trolls are not letting up on perceived ‘enemies’ of their faves and at this point it’s nothing less than witchcraft.

Taking to Twitter, Vee who has been on the receiving end of a lot of backlash from some fan bases, has asked to be allowed to live as it was only a reality show and it’s been over for three months now.

She went further to state that whatever these people do, she will win regardless. See her tweet below.

