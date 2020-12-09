‘I’m going to win’ – Pulev sounds ominous warning to Joshua

Kubrat Pulev has laid down a stern vow to defeat Anthony Joshua in London in this weekend’s heavyweight showdown.

AJ will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, and is expected take on Tyson Fury if he wins, with many fans believing the Brit will make light work of his opponent on Saturday night.

But Pulev has vowed to beat Joshua and take his place in the battle against Fury for the WBC belt.

AJ will face the Bulgarian at the SSE Arena in London in his first fight since defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch a year ago.

The winner of this contest is likely to face Fury, who holds the WBC title after beating Deontay Wilder, to become the undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

AJ is the overbearing favourite to win the contest this weekend, but Pulev has insisted he is not there just for the occasion.

“After the win, I’m going to be really, really happy,” he told Matchroom Boxing.

“This fight for me is for all Bulgarian sports boxing.

“Nobody was the heavyweight champion of the world, and that’s why for me, it’ll be really good.

“I can’t say it’s the final fight for me. No, no, no. I feel good, I feel healthy, I feel happy, and I feel strong. And I have a lot of energy and much power.

“I think after this fight, I’m going to fight with Tyson Fury.

“We’ll be good. I think we’ll see; I don’t know. It’s not important to me. What’s more important is how I am on Saturday.

“When I’m good, I beat him very good. I think I’m really good, strong, and with a lot of power.

“I have much power; I’m very strong now.”

We’ll see how much power he has Saturday.

For AJ though, he has been warned…

