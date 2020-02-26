‘I’m getting U pregnant again’ – Davido tells Chioma to get ready

Afro-pop superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is apparently head-over-hills in love with his babymama Chioma and he wants the world to know it.

Bare weeks after the Chioma-Peruzzi saga left most people thinking this was the end of the duo, the love birds have somehow found a way to grow stronger.

In a surprise message on Instagram, the DMW boss revealed his plans of having more children with none other than his baby mama Chioma.

Commenting on her post on IG, Davido jokingly wrote that he will be getting Chioma pregnant again soon because she is so sexy.

Chioma had shared pictures on her Instagram page which got her fiancé’s attention and Davido reacted to the picture saying he loves her, his dear wife and he will be getting her pregnant again if she kept looking that way.

He wrote: “U so sexy I’m gettin U pregnant again…. I love u my dear wife … who ever near u nah 6 FT!!

See a screenshot of the Instagram post below: