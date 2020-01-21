‘I’m dead while still living’ – Emiliano Sala’s mother speaks one year after his death

The mother of Emiliano Sala said the pain of losing her son “will never go away” as she spoke of her sorrow one year on from his death.

The Argentinean footballer died on January 21 last year when a plane taking him from Nantes to Cardiff plummeted into the English Channel near to Guernsey.

His body was recovered after the crash but the pilot, David Ibbotson, has still not been discovered.

Sala’s mother, Mercedes, said it has been a “terrible, terrible year” following the death of her son.

“It seems as if it was yesterday, and it’s already been one year. The pain is intact and it will never go away,” she told the BBC.

“I loved him so much. I would tell him every day.”

Both Nantes and Cardiff fans are set to pay tribute to the late striker, and Mercedes described such gestures as “touching”.

“As a mother, seeing all this love, all these messages, feeling the comfort of so many people, it is touching. But what can I say? I just want to have him here with me,” she said.

She and Sala’s family are set to spend the anniversary in “quiet contemplation of their loss”, according to the lawyer representing them in Britain.

“The Sala family will mark the anniversary of the untimely death of Emiliano in private, quiet contemplation of their loss,” Daniel Machover of Hickman & Rose solicitors, who is representing the family, said in a statement.

“The family’s primary concern remains for the full inquest to take place as soon as possible, so that they can finally learn the truth about what happened and ensure that no family has to suffer a similar preventable loss of a loved one.”

Sala signed for Cardiff City from French club Nantes for £15 million on January 18, 2019. He was flown from the Welsh city back to Nantes the next day then the fatal crash happened on the return on January 21.