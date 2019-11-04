‘I’m considering standing surety for Sowore’ – Apostle Suleman

Senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed that he may stand as surety for prodemocracy campaigner Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is currently in the custody of the Department for State Security (DSS), despite a bail granted by an Abuja High Court.

The publisher of online news medium, SaharaReporters has been unable to meet the stringent bail condition which will see him regain his freedom.

Reacting to the situation, Apostle Suleman, via his Twitter handle, stated that he is considering wading in despite Sowore’s publications against him.

“Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for @YeleSowore.. yes he has hurt a lot of people, me inclusive.

“But do we focus on that and let him rot where he is even if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am ‘considering’ standing surety for him,” he tweeted.

Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for @YeleSowore..yes he has hurt alot of people,me inclusive. But do we focus on that and let his rot where he is wvwn if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am 'considering' standing bail for him.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) November 4, 2019