‘I’m better in bed than Yahaya Bello’ – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has once again thrown a jibe at his political bête noire, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

At a recent campaign rally in Kogi State, Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi-West senatorial candidate says he is better in bed than the governor.

The rambunctious lawmaker made the remark in a viral video presently making the rounds on the internet.

Speaking to a large crowd at the rally, Melaye said he was better than the Bello academically, physically and in kerewa, a slang and song popularised by music duo, Zule Zoo in the early 2000s.

Kerewa is a pelvic-thrusting movement which simulates sex and often refers to the act of sexual intercourse.

Melaye said,

“You all know Yahaya Bello, there is nothing I don’t have more than him.

“Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him.

“And if it is kerewawa, I can do better than him.”

Governor Bello has yet to hit back to the damning claim. Lol.