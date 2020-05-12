I’m back – Internet explodes as Tyson teases comeback video [Video]

The internet was set alight Monday night after former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson posted a training video on Instagram with the message, ‘I’m back.’

The 53-year-old former champ caused an internet meltdown last week when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he still possesses plenty of the punching power and speed that allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Tyson, the acclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’ admitted that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

The newest video showed Tyson growling through a workout hitting the pads in yet another display of the ferocious power that made him the most feared heavyweight boxer for decades.

Check out the latest video of Tyson’s training routine below.

Sources say a likely bet for the former champ would be old foe Evander Holyfield with whom Tyson engaged in several epic bouts during their professional careers in the 1990s.

Tyson, who retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20. He won 50 of his 58 professional fights.

His latest training clip has sparked an internet meltdown, with fight fans wondering what a ring return for Iron Mike would portend for the heavyweight division.

Check out some of the reactions below…

