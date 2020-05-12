I’m back – Internet explodes as Tyson teases comeback video [Video]

The internet was set alight Monday night after former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson posted a training video on Instagram with the message, ‘I’m back.’

The 53-year-old former champ caused an internet meltdown last week when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he still possesses plenty of the punching power and speed that allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Tyson, the acclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’ admitted that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

The newest video showed Tyson growling through a workout hitting the pads in yet another display of the ferocious power that made him the most feared heavyweight boxer for decades.

"I'm back" – Mike Tyson is itching to get back to the ring! What a strong punches from the 53-year-old! pic.twitter.com/7Cau19Iyp7 — ASBnews.ng (@asbnewsng) May 12, 2020

Sources say a likely bet for the former champ would be old foe Evander Holyfield with whom Tyson engaged in several epic bouts during their professional careers in the 1990s.

Tyson, who retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20. He won 50 of his 58 professional fights.

His latest training clip has sparked an internet meltdown, with fight fans wondering what a ring return for Iron Mike would portend for the heavyweight division.

Me watching that mike Tyson clip cause hell na lmfaoooooo HE GON KNOCK YALL FUCKIN HEADS OFF YALL SHOULDERS pic.twitter.com/7RxPxURdyK — King K. Rool (@Niggadamus_) May 12, 2020

Mike Tyson could be 107 years old and I’d still never fight him pic.twitter.com/7eadD03RLd — Best Fights 🎬🍿 (@30SecFights) May 11, 2020

I WOULD/WILL NOT EVER STAND IN FRONT OF MIKE TYSON WITH SOME GLOVES…EVER! — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2020

I trust Anthony Joshua hit & run around the ring tactics. But wait a minute those are the kind of boxers Tyson loves most. you run he follows you with punches except Joshua wants to run out of the ring

Joshua can't take punches pic.twitter.com/LA4XzkbvU9 — shakeer Abiodun (@shakhorblitz) May 12, 2020

Me to John fury after seeing Mike Tyson’s latest comeback video… https://t.co/AAZQ8a5Zai — Rhys Beck (@rhysbeck) May 12, 2020

