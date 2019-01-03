Burna Boy

“I’m an African Giant!” – Burna Boy Calls Out Coachella for ‘Belittling’ Him

Burna Boy has taken to his social media to call out the organisers of Coachella Valley Music Festival for and accuse them of ‘belittling’ him.

Drama started after the famous festival published the list of their headliners and performers of the 2019 festival, a list which includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Burna Boy. While the top American acts were noted as headliners, Burna Boy was confirmed as a performer, which was why the Nigerian singer’s name was printed in small letters.

But Burna has a problem with this arrangement. “I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small on your bill. I am an African giant. I will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means,” he wrote, and then urged them to fix this.

