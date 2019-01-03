“I’m an African Giant!” – Burna Boy Calls Out Coachella for ‘Belittling’ Him

Burna Boy has taken to his social media to call out the organisers of Coachella Valley Music Festival for and accuse them of ‘belittling’ him.

Drama started after the famous festival published the list of their headliners and performers of the 2019 festival, a list which includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Burna Boy. While the top American acts were noted as headliners, Burna Boy was confirmed as a performer, which was why the Nigerian singer’s name was printed in small letters.

But Burna has a problem with this arrangement. “I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small on your bill. I am an African giant. I will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means,” he wrote, and then urged them to fix this.

See the rant below:

But what do Nigerians on social media think of this? See some of the reactions below:

Coachella doesn't need Burna. Burna needs Coachella. Let's be guided. Wiz had his shot and blew it. Now this one wants to ruin it on some dumb shit. Hey God — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@Xcel_101) January 3, 2019

Burna boy thinks he’s an African Giant because he had a great 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sarfaraz (@fvraz_muhammad) January 3, 2019

Twitter hype has gotten into Burna Boy’s head and now he thinks he’s an African Giant and his name should be written over Ariana Grande? 😂😂😂😂 — African Giant – Ladi (@LadiSpeaks) January 3, 2019

Burna boy is now an african giant? You see what hyping can cause. — Dr.musa obinna (@MusaObyno) January 3, 2019

I agree with Burna Boy 100%! And this isn’t about Burna himself, this is about the culture this side of the world. Wiz refused to collect an award because presentation would be backstage. The following year, Davido collected it on stage. These are necessary battles! https://t.co/Mzw5HtpuP6 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 3, 2019