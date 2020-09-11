I’m a product of godfatherism – Desmond Elliot defends Tinubu

Desmond Elliot, a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has heaped praise on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying there is nothing wrong with godfatherism.

Elliot, who was elected as a lawmaker under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, stated this while speaking on the “Edo no be Lagos” campaign by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The PDP in Edo State has adopted the slogan in an attack on former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who anointed the party’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Speaking in a recent interview, Desmond Elliot admitted he is a product of godfatherism and he has no regrets.

Desmond, representing Surulere Constituency, added that “Asiwaju Tinubu has never for one day asks me to do something that he knows will be detrimental. He is a progressive man.”

Speaking on Obaseki’s aim to end godfatherism in Edo, the former Nollywood star added.

“Let me tell you, loyalty is important. A godfather always looks for the interest of the people.

“What does he mean by Edo can’t be Lagos. Lagos state makes an IGR of over 30 billion every month. You cannot hear about unpaid salaries or pension, so why would you say Edo can’t be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

