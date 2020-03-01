‘I’m a king, I will rise again’ – Wilder vows to avenge Fury defeat [Video]

American boxer Deontay Wilder, in a furious message to fans has spoken about his intention to get a rematch with Tyson Fury this summer, saying ‘he will rise again’.

Last Sunday, Wilder was dropped twice and stopped in the seventh round by Tyson Fury who humiliated the American boxer in a boxing master class and walked away with the WBC and Lineal heavyweight belts.

Wilder hasn’t made any social media posts since his loss as he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for eardrum damage and concussion following the fight, but the Bronze Bomber as he is fondly called took to his Twitter page Saturday to send a note of warning to Fury who he is contracted to rematch this summer.

The 34-year-old says he is a” king” and will rise again like a “phoenix from the ashes”.

He said: “Hello my people, my Bomb Squad army, my Bomb Squad nation, to all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know I am here.

“Your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong.

“I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death,” Wilder said on social media.

“And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight, we will rise again.

“We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”