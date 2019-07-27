‘I’ll Unbundle Supreme Court’ – Keyamo Spits Fire

The spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has said that he will unbundle the Supreme Court if appointed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Keyamo, who is also the Delta State ministerial nominee, spoke in the Senate chamber while being screened or appointment as a minister.

The former-activist specifically told the Senate that he would work to create six regional Supreme Courts in the country for easy consideration and dispensation of justice.

He said that the regional Supreme Courts should be created to handle criminal cases while the Supreme Court in Abuja concentrated on political cases.

Keyamo said: “If I am AGF, I have the idea I call the three Ds that will be at the heart of judicial reforms: decongestion of the Supreme Court, decongestion of prisons and decongestion of cases lists in courts.

“Nigerian Supreme Court is busiest in the world. My first task will be to unbundle the Supreme Court. It is the busiest in the world and that is not acceptable.

“Some of the cases that go there are frivolous. This country is big enough to have six regional Supreme Courts.

“Every police station should open itself to the nearest magistrate courts for inspection. Same with the DPOs are not complying with those provisions of the administration of criminal justice Act.

“Magistrates should be given the powers to grant bail even in matters involving murder when there is no evidence at the early stage.

“We should amend the law to make the powers of the attorney general and DPP subject to judicial review. It is subject to abuse when people accused are abuse and freed.”

On withdrawal of cases from the court, he said: “I can vouch for Abubakar Malami (immediate past AGF) that he must have seen there is no case in a suit which is why he withdrew it. I can vouch for him even in my sleep.”

Keyamo insisted that the 1999 Constitution is replete with mistakes that must be corrected, adding that the country has too many frivolous political parties.