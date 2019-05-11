‘I’ll Shock Joshua and Make History for Mexico’ – Ruiz Warns

Andy Ruiz has warned that Anthony Joshua will be surprised this coming June 1 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, when he pulls off the shocker to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles – which would make him the first Mexican fighter to capture the heavyweight title.

At 29 years old and a professional record of 32-1 and 21 knockouts, the Mexican said he was grateful for the opportunity to get selected as the replacement for Jarrell Miller, who tested positive for banned substances and was tossed off the fight.

“I am very motivated, happy that they chose me to fight for the championships and we are ready, we already fought on April 20 (won in 5 rounds over Alexander Dimitrenko). We are prepared and the only thing I have to do is continue training and running until the fight,” Ruiz said to ESPN Deportes.

Nigerian-born Joshua will be a big favourite at MSG, but Andy is confident that he will be surprised.

“When we hit the ring, he’s going to be surprised, that this chubby is as fast as he is, because it’s different to watch it on television than to be inside the ring, I’m not afraid of anyone, I know he’s big, but it does not give me fear. I’m coming to fight and make history,” stressed Ruiz.

Andy said that on June 1, Mexico’s boxing will see history come down, and that day people will know that there is a heavyweight from Mexicali putting up the tricolor flag.

“I hope they are supporting me. There are many who say that because I do not speak Spanish very well, they do not follow me – but if I take the belts they will all be on my side, and thank God I have this opportunity to make history. I have the speed, movements, balls … we will win, I will achieve the dreams I had since I was little, on June 1 we will make history,” said Ruiz.