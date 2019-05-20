‘I’ll Pay N100,000 to Graduate BRT Drivers’ – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he’ll employ graduates as BRT drivers and pay them a maximum of ₦100,000 as their monthly salaries.

Sanwo-Olu revealed this on Saturday during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set.

He said, “The BRT issue is something that has to do with culture. When we take over, by the Grace of God, we will advertise and see if we can employ some of our graduates as drivers.

“What I realised is that apart from the money we will be paying them, which is more than what they are paying an average graduate, we need to very quickly tell our people and encourage ourselves that there is dignity in work.

“We are going to be paying (them) between N80,000 and N100,000 to come and drive these buses because we expect a lot more decency.

“By the time we get the culture of the drivers’ right, the routes are coming up, by the time we finish the Abule-Egba/Iyana Ipaja/Ikeja route, it will boost the number of BRT (buses).”

During the meeting, the governor-elect also promised to eradicate gridlock in key areas in Lagos.

He said his administration hoped to complete the blue rail starting from Okokomaiko, through to Mile 2, Orile and Marina by the middle of next year.

“The water will work, BRT buses will work and rail will work,” Sanwo-Olu said.