‘I’ll kill myself’ – says man who failed to marry Buhari’s daughter, Hanan

The Police on Friday averted a purported plan by one Abba Ahmed to commit suicide over his “love” for Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abba Ahmed (22), a final-year student of​ Accounting at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, says his message has gone viral on his Facebook and Instagram handles, where he vowed to commit suicide if he failed to marry Hanan.

On getting wind of​ Abba’s post,​the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, signalled Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani, for the immediate invitation of Abba who resides in Kano, Tribune writes.

A source close to the investigation added that Frank Mba spoke with Abba on phone for about seven minutes, advising him on the need to face better goals in future, than to commit suicide over a phantom marriage, borne out of infatuation, triggered by Social Media blues.

After been counselled by Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, Abba then regretted his actions, and also expressed his intention to join the police and serve his country, patriotically.

Speaking after the saga, Comrade Abba said he was moved to join the Nigeria Police Force, following the way he was counselled by Mr Frank Mba and Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani.

He said: “I am impressed with the way Mr Frank Mba spoke to me. I also became very sober when the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani counselled me and urged me to desist from such thinking. The Chief Imam of the Police Command also admonished me.

“I have denounced my earlier intention. I will no longer commit suicide. I will respect myself and wait for a woman I can call my own wife. I love my life now, and I want to live and fulfil my life ambition.”

When asked what attracted him to Hanan Buhari, Abba said, “I loved Hanan because of her beautiful face. I admired her because of the integrity of her father (President Buhari). I also loved her because of the level of her education.”

Abba said he actually made efforts to contact Hanan and her parents through Social Media, where he severally expressed his intention towards Hanan, “but I don’t think she knew I loved her. I tried to inform her, I do not think the message reached her. I also tried sending messages to President Buhari through the Social Media, I do not think he actually got the message.”

Abba who also deals on fabrics and textile materials at the popular Kantin Kwari Textile Market said he is now ready to begin a new life with a woman she can call his own.

