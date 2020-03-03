‘I’ll empty Shoprite in 30 seconds’ – Regina Daniels dares Peter Okoye

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has dared popular musician, Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct music duo, P-Square.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Regina Daniels shared a video of Peter Okoye making an advert and giving his fans the opportunity to raid popular shopping franchise, Shoprite in 60 seconds (1 minute)

Peter Okoye, the CEO of Zoom Lifestyle will be giving some selected fans the opportunity to choose anything they want from Shoprite within one minute, and Regina Daniels in her reaction to the video stated that she can empty Shoprite in just 30 seconds.

Sharing the video, the actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, wrote;

“Peter don’t try me oh!

“1minute too much’ just give me 30seconds I will empty Shoprite! Can you imagine?

“First his closet, now you get a chance to raid Shoprite! Do you have what it takes?

