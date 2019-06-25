‘I’ll Defeat Anthony Joshua Again’ – Andy Ruiz

Unified World heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr has promised to beat Anthony Joshua again while claiming that the Briton is not a good boxer.

Ruiz is in line for a rematch against Joshua, who he sensationally stopped in the seventh round on June 1 to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Speaking ahead of the eagerly anticipated rematch, Ruiz said: “I know his (Joshua) flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.

“The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready.

“There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

The Ruiz-Joshua rematch is expected to take place in November or December with a possible return to the Madison Square Garden, New York.