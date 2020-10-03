Ill Bliss and Wife Welcome Second Daughter

Ill Bliss Gorretti and his wife Munachiso have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

The couple who are parents to a 3-year-old daughter already have christened the new baby Kachimisideh meaning as My God has written.

While celebrating his wife on her birthday on Friday, October 2, Ill Bliss praised her for her strength while revealing that their second child was born prematurely.

The rapper detailed the challenging times, disclosing that despite doctors’ prognosis of their child being “unsaveable”, himself and his wife fought the fight of faith to see their baby girl live through it and come home hale and hearty.

