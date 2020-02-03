Ikorodu Bois recreate Kobe Bryant’s historic moments [Video]

In a touching tribute to late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, Instagram comedy group Ikorodu Bois has recreated some of the historic moments of the legend who died in a helicopter crash a week ago.

The legendary LA Lakes guard, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in the crash in Calabasas, California, last Sunday.

In an attempt to pay their last respect to the iconic American star, the three-man comedy group famous for their hilarious imitation of the actions of celebrities shared a video of the recreation of some of Kobe’s moments on the basketball court, off the court and moments with his family.

The three comedians took turns to mimic Kobe Bryant’s playing on the court, his gestures, his celebration and comments.

Check out a clip of their remarkable tribute, captioned Legends never die, below.