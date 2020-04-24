Ikorodu Bois Re-imagined Trailer for ‘Money Heist’ is the Coolest

The famous Ikorodu Bois have shared their latest offering on Twitter –their reimagination of the latest season of the much-talked-about series, Money Heist.
This edition sees the youngsters pairing their scenes side-by-side with all the original season trailer, and everyone, including Netflix Naija, agree that they did an excellent job.
Check out their trailer below:
If Money Heist was shot in ikorodu🇳🇬 😂❤️. Pls retweet until @netflix @lacasadepapel sees this🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CZwUcsuiVB
— ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) April 23, 2020