Ikorodu Bois Re-imagined Trailer for ‘Money Heist’ is the Coolest

ukamaka

The famous Ikorodu Bois have shared their latest offering on Twitter –their reimagination of the latest season of the much-talked-about series, Money Heist.

This edition sees the youngsters pairing their scenes side-by-side with all the original season trailer, and everyone, including Netflix Naija, agree that they did an excellent job.

Check out their trailer below:

