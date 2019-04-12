Ikechukwu Speaks About Police Brutality and What He Would Do if Assaulted

Ikechukwu Onunaku has taken to his Instagram to speak out against the disturbing trend of police brutality in Nigeria.
The actor-rapper shared a shocking clip which shows the moment some officers of the Nigerian Police Officer assaulted an unidentified man, with a caption telling folks what would happen if he ever is in that position.
“When I say this I really mean it, the day these type of individuals run into me I might end up dying that day,” he said, adding, “My God, I beg u please cos I will disarm that fool and shoot him with his own gun. I swear on it.”
He further called on authorities to step in and call the officers to order. “If u powers that be can’t do what is necessary then step the fuck outta office and outta the way and allow people who are about change and fairness and rules and regulations and proper protocols and due process take ur place.”
And he said a lot more.
See the post below:
When i say this i really mean it, the day these type of individuals run into me i might end up dying that day. Truth is how much humility and calm are u supposed to have? Even if we want to believe that God is using the situation to test us , will he test us to our death and demise? For what reason is such an individual wearing the uniform of one who is supposed to protect and serve the same person he is bludgeoning and raping of his rights in broad daylight so bold and so arrogant with slaps to follow and insults. Then more planking . My God i beg u please cos i will disarm that fool and shoot him with his own gun. I swear on it. If u powers that be cant do what is necessary then step the fuck outta office and outta the way and allow people who are about change and fairness and rules and regulations and proper protocols and due process take ur place. For u are the tumbleweed and the winds are high , the storm that in brewing is nigh, overspill is inevitable, and the drops i feel upon my umbrella. This rain shall pour and it will be torrential. Nuffsaid #ENDSARS