Ike Onyema’s Birthday Message to Mercy Eke is So Sweet

Ike Onyema has taken to Instagram to wish his girlfriend of over one year, Mercy Eke a happy birthday.
The former Big Brother Naija contestant who started off his relationship with the BBNaija season 4 winner while they were still in the house, posted a sweet message and let it slip that he had a birthday surprise planned for his lady love.
Ike Onyema described Eke as the sweetest soul he’s ever met, noting that she’s his peace and he is glad she’s his. He also stated that he is honoured to have the title of her boyfriend and hopes his birthday plans make her smile a lifetime.
Hey birthday girl 🎁, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul😇. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine. But even more than that, you are such an amazing,sexy woman. I thank God everyday for US. I'm honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my Life💯❤️ I hope what I've got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime! Happy Birthday Banana. 😘 @official_mercyeke
Is it possible that a proposal will be going down today? We have our fingers crossed.