Ike Onyema’s Birthday Message to Mercy Eke is So Sweet

Ike Onyema has taken to Instagram to wish his girlfriend of over one year, Mercy Eke a happy birthday.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant who started off his relationship with the BBNaija season 4 winner while they were still in the house, posted a sweet message and let it slip that he had a birthday surprise planned for his lady love.

Ike Onyema described Eke as the sweetest soul he’s ever met, noting that she’s his peace and he is glad she’s his. He also stated that he is honoured to have the title of her boyfriend and hopes his birthday plans make her smile a lifetime.

Is it possible that a proposal will be going down today? We have our fingers crossed.

