Ike Onyema has made it known that his relationship with Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner, Mercy Eke is spilt milk.

The reality TV star cum blogger made this known after he put up a post asking if onions are the new gold and what the world is beoming with the unprecedented rise in prices.

Under the post however, a fan commented that the only thing happening in the world is the demise of his relationship with Mercy Eke to which he responded;

“It’s too late to cry over spilt milk”.

