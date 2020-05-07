IK Osakioduwa Explains Why Men Have Side Chicks: “Guys Need to be Needed”

So, IK Osakioduwa has explained why men often cheat on their partners.

Per the famous show host, men do this because they are needy; they want to be appreciated, needed, dotted on. Whatever it is he meant.

“A guy needs to be needed, and that doesn’t make him insecure,” said Osakioduwa to Toke Makinwa during a recent Instagram Live session.

He added that a man would get a side chick is because the new woman brings a new intrigue. “She gives him regard.”

And he tried to justify this with Biblical references. Watch him below:

