IK Osakioduwa and His WIfe, Olo Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

IK Osakioduwa and his beautiful wife, Olo are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, October 3.

The radio host took to his Instagram page to share a sweet and a tad raunchy message in celebration of his lady love and mother of his children.

Posting shots of the duo together, IK Osakioduwa wrote;

“Woke up this morning and realized that I’ve been holding the same bum for 12 years. That’s Six Million, Three hundred and secen thousand, two hundred minutes. (Granted, it’s a South African spec bum).Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Oh and the owner of the bun is alright too. Here’s to many more years of love, health, fun and lots of bum holding”.

Mrs Osakioduwa also took to her page to write her anniversary message to her husband who repeatedly sets an alarm but sleeps through it.

