IK Ogbonna Trolls Tonto Dikeh on Instagram, Throws Her a Bone

So, IK Ogbonna finally has a response for Tonto Dikeh, who said unkind things about him earlier today.

The drama all started after the actress shared a new post in which she announced her new relationship with a supposed rich folk, adding that she will expose any of her colleagues in the movie industry who dares to approach this said rich person for financial help.

“I WILL DISGRACE YOUR FUTURE!” said Dikeh, who then went on to name names. “Ik Ogbonna, Annie, 2face, eniola, praise, juju, TOYIN and co be warned I truly don’t want problem!! But I will beat you up if you can beat me get ready!!”

Ogbonna first replied on his Instagram Story, saying, “When a dog bark, throw in a bone.” To which Tonto Dikeh responded with a homophobic comment in which she claimed that the actor’s anus leaks.

Well, Ogbonna has since responded with a new Instagram Story in which he actually tossed her a bone. See the exchange below: