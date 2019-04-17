IK Ogbonna Threatens to Sue Nigerian Woman Who Questioned His Sexuality

IK Ogbonna has never been one to engage in social media brawl with trolls, and when one of them chose to call his sexuality to question, he decided to take a legal route.

The recent drama started when the US-based Instagram user Joyce Boakye took to the platform to accuse the actor of hiding in the closet, that it was why his marriage to Sonia Morales allegedly failed. She repeatedly called him a homosexual man (which should not be perceived as a curse word), except that the actor isn’t and also understood that the woman said this as a form of ridicule.

Which is why he has, through his lawyers at Moshood Shehu and Associates, demanded an apology from Joyce within 7 days, or he will drag her to the Lagos State High Court.

All of this comes days after Sonia sort of confirmed that their marriage was over.

See the letter below: